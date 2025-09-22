IGP range office nearby, yet residents live in fear of snatching

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being located near the IGP Range Office in Kokanwadi, elderly residents of the Residency area are living under constant threat. Locals have reported that groups of 5–7 youths continuously loiter in the vicinity after 10 pm, raising fears of snatching and theft. Residents allege that despite repeated concerns, the menace continues, leaving senior citizens especially vulnerable. Ironically, the area falls under the shadow of the top police office, yet safety remains elusive. Citizens are demanding immediate patrolling and strict action to curb the rising insecurity in this sensitive pocket of the city.