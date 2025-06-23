IHM-A Graduation Day of batch-2024 held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Graduation Day for the batch of 2024 - Institute of Hotel Management- Aurangabad (IHM-A) was held at Hotel Gateway on Monday.

The degrees were conferred on 140 graduates of the institute. A total of 83 graduates of the Hotel Management degree course and 57 graduates of the Bachelor's Program in Culinary Management received the degrees.

Puneet Chhatwal (MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd) conveyed his congratulatory message to the graduates. Farhat Jamal (chairman, Maulana Azad Educational Trust) addressed the class of 2024.

Professor Wayne Bailey, (Head, School of Education, University of Huddersfield, UK) formally conferred the awards and addressed the students. Mahafrid Billimoria (VP, Talent Management and Employee Engagement, IHCL) and Dr A G Khan (former director, Dr R Z Centre for Higher Education and Advanced Research) were present for the event. The dignitaries gave away various prizes to the meritorious students.

Principal IHM-A Dr Anand Iyengar presented an overview of the Institute’s annual performance. Rakesh Katyayani proposed a vote of thanks.

Be bold in dreams & be brave in failures

Farhat Jamal said that like other fields hospitality industry too facing different challenges including food waste, climate change and new technology. He said that conflict is going on in 56 countries of the world, in such a situation, ethics and equal treatment, irrespective of religion, caste, creed and gender, should be maintained in professional life is important. “Be bold in your dreams and be brave in your failures,” he added. He also stressed on strengthening the alumni association.

Prof Wayne Bailey said that there are some big challenges including environmental, economic, health and climate considering the current situation across the world.

Apart from the academic awards, some special awards in various categories are given every year to deserving students. The prominent winners in each category are as follows;

--Divy Nagewala (Hotel Management) Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence

--Tabitha Cherian (Culinary Management) Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence

--Padhma Parvatha (Hotel Management)--Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for All Round Performance- Female

--Kharmin Pithawalla (Culinary Management)-Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for All Round Performance- Female

--Padhma Parvatha --Rank First-Hotel Management

--Tabitha Cherian-Rank First-Culinary Management

--Aashna Ibrahim and Divy Nagewala- Rank Second--Hotel Management

--Kharmin Pithawalla--Rank Second-Culinary Management

--Utsav Khatri---Siddhant Mehul Shah Rank Third-Hotel Management

--Nikhil Kandalkar-Rank Third-Culinary Management