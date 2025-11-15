IICF biggest intel expo being held at SFS Ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IICF, the biggest international expo of the city, is being held at SFS Ground since November 7.

One can get up to 70 per cent discount on shopping at the expo, which concludes on November 17.

The expo has special offers which included buy a genuine washing machine and get up to 30% off, book a Smart Tech Solar and get a free Airfryer worth Rs. 9995/-, book a Sony LED TV Sound Bar and avaial of a free Safari Travel Bag, A R Kitchenss modular kitchen (Rs 1 lakh) price is a avaiable at Rs 49,990, book Harley Davidson and get Rs. 15000 off, book Vida and get 5,990 off, up to 50 per cent off on Home Liven Furniture and Designo Furniture, buy massage chair and get foot Massager, free booking of four and two-wheelers and get offers and gifts.

It has stalls of different items, including solar, automobiles, electronics and Appliances, spacious home furniture, Bengali Sarees, Afghanistan Dry Fruits and Dubai – Baklava. The daily timing is 1 pm to 9 pm, while on Saturday and Sunday, it is 11 am to 9 pm. The expo director appealed to the people of the city to avail themselves of the expo.