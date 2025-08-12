I’II kill 4 more girls when I am released

Teja's arrogance before police after being arrested in shootout case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Notorious criminal Syed Faisal Syed Ejaz alias Teja (Kille-Ark), who opened fire on his girlfriend, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Monday night.

When he was being taken for panchnama on Tuesday, he directly challenged the police by saying, 'When I come out, I will kill four more girls, what is that all about?'. This has once again highlighted the increased number of criminals in the city.

Teja was with his 25-year-old girlfriend at his house in Kille-Ark on August 11. Drug smuggler and notorious criminal Taleb Chaus, his brother-in-law Sohail Karim Syed alias Sonu and his mother Reshma Anjum Syed were also in the house.

Around 9 pm, the girlfriend asked Teja for his mobile phone, which was charging near him. He refused and abused her. An argument ensued and he threatened to shoot her. When the girlfriend told him to shoot, Teja shot her directly. The bullet entered her right hand. Teja's mother admitted her to a hospital.

Box

Police entered house directly

The residents were frightened by the sound of firing. Upon receiving information about the incident, Crime Branch PSIs Vishal Bodkhe and Sandeep Shinde entered his house directly and arrested him.

Upon learning of the police arrival, Teja's mother, brother-in-law and friends fled the scene. The court ordered him on Tuesday to be kept in police custody until August 16.

Box

Enjoying feast with criminals

-Teja terrorised a rickshaw puller on April 4, 2025, by attacking him. He came out of jail on bail eleven days after his arrest. His mother, Reshma also came out twenty days ago.

-As soon as he came out of jail, his welcome status was posted on social media. There were welcome parties with criminals in a hotel near the city. He got a pistol and started smuggling drugs again. The Begampura police and Crime Branch still ignored him.

-Teja, along with his mother, brother-in-law, and uncle, was arrested by the NDPS team for drug smuggling. However, all of them were released on bail after a certain interval.

Box

17 serious cases registered, smuggling syndicate

-- A total of 17 serious cases were registered in seven years against Teja, who first came on the police record in 2018.

--The first crime was attempted murder at MIDC Cidco Police Station in 2019, followed by intimidation at City Chowk.

--Committed crimes during the Covid period in Begumpura in 2020

--In 2021, cases of assault and intimidation at City Chowk and Begumpura

--In 2022, cases of robbery in Harsul, online molestation in cyberspace, assault again in Begumpura, kidnapping in MIDC Waluj and causing death

--In 2023, two separate cases of possessing weapons and attempted murder in Begumpura

--A rape in Cidco, two crimes of drug trafficking in Begumpura in 2024

--A case of attempted murder along with the Cidco murder on Monday in 2025.







