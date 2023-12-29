IIID calendar launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) Marathwada in its third tenure organised its second calendar launch for the year 2024, here recently. Chairperson Anjali Kabra extended gratitude to the dedicated team, including honorary secretary Nitin Bhavsar, treasurer Amit Kothawade, vice chairperson Sanjay Mantri, and committee members for their efforts for the success of the event.