IIMM hosts one-day conference on procurement and supply chain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indian Institute of Materials Management, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, is hosting its second one-day conference on September 12, 2025, at Nanasaheb Bhogle Auditorium, Waluj.

The event will feature five expert-led sessions on topics like strategic sourcing, leadership, PQCDM, and women in supply chains. Key speakers include Preeti Raj, Sandeep Tambe, Sheetal Agarwal, Prasad Upadhyay, and Paras Mutha. The conference will be inaugurated by industrialist Ramchandra Bhogle. IIMM President Sushant Pathare urged entrepreneurs to attend.