IIT-okays construction of 21 roads under Smart City Mission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 21: The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has informed that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Mumbai) has okayed the designs of 21 cement concrete roads in the city.

The ASCDCL project manager Imran Khan said, “The IIT experts gave green signals to start development of seven roads in each constituency. There are three constituencies in the city. Hence the works of 21 roads will be started soon.”

It may be noted that the ASCDCL will be developing the cement concrete roads valuing Rs 317 crore under Smart City Mission. Hence the IIT has been roped in as an expert agency for conducting third-party inspection of these roads.