IKS, ancient & modern science together can make country Vishwaguru

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If Indian Knowledge System (IKS), ancient and modern science come together, then India will be in a position of Vishwaguru in the world,” said Dr C G Vijaykumar, vice-chancellor Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vaidik University, Ujjain (MP).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 15-day online refresher course on IKS organised by the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday.

VC Dr C G Vijaykumar said that the Indian knowledge tradition has two dimensions of spiritual and material knowledge which develop all other aspects of human life.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the ancient science and modern Indian development threw light on research areas of Indian knowledge tradition. University registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle also spoke.

Earlier, Director HRDC Dr Dhanashri J Mahajan delivered an address at the function. Course coordinator Dr Kranti Vyavhare briefed about the course. Assistant Director of HRDC Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey conducted the proceedings of the event. A total of 33 eminent resource persons guided the participants.