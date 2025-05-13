Illegal cow slaughter uncovered in closed estate; 13 animals rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have uncovered an illegal cow slaughter operation inside a closed estate near the cremation ground in Narayanpur. Thirteen live animals were rescued from the site, and a large quantity of beef, bones, and slaughter equipment was seized.

The action followed a tip-off received by PSI Ramesh Rathod. Acting promptly, a police team comprising PSI Sandeep Wagh, Ajay Shitole, constables Vijay Pimple and Shrikanth Sapkal, along with Police Patil Tajuddin Shaikh and local citizens, broke open the locked premises and conducted a thorough search. Inside the estate, the team discovered beef, cattle hides, and various tools used for slaughter. Veterinary officers assisted in collecting meat samples for DNA testing to confirm the species. The estate is reportedly owned by Basheer Qureshi, a resident of Pandharpur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections pertaining to animal cruelty and illegal slaughter. Among the rescued animals were 11 cows, one heifer, and one bull, all believed to be kept for slaughter. Further investigation is currently underway.