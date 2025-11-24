Illegal gas refilling business: 172 cylinders seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The supply department raided a warehouse in Sahajtapur (Gopalpur) in Chikalthana on Saturday evening, seizing 172 domestic cylinders that were illegally filled and sold as commercial cylinders at double the price.

Kaiser Sattar (Rehmania Colony) was arrested in connection with the case. The illegal operation had been running for several days in the residential area. Tehsildar Bidwe and Police Inspector Ravikiran Darwade led the raid along with Supply Inspector Utkarsha Patil. Of the 172 cylinders, 69 were empty and in the process of being filled. The operation was hazardous, putting lives at risk, but all cylinders were seized and the accused arrested.