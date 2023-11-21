Illegal gas refilling centre raided

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police administration and Civil Supply Department raided an illegal gas refilling centre at the industrial estate of Waluj on Tuesday.

A total of five persons were booked while 268 gas cylinders and refilling materials were seized. According to details, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate received information that an illegal gas refilling centre was being run in the industrial estate.

DCP Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, Police Inspector Avinash Aghav, PI Ganesh Tathe, Nayab tehsildar from Supply Department Ramdas Bothe made a plan to raid the place under the guidance of commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya.

The team of Police and Supply Department along with panch raided Duttanagar in the Ranjangaon area this afternoon and busted the illegal centre. Gas was filled into small cylinders from domestic and commercial use cylinders with the help of a machine at the godown.

Box

39 filled and 229 empty cylinders seized

The team seized 268 cylinders, including 39 filled from the spot. The accused used to refill small cylinders of 5 km from domestic and commercial cylinders. The small cylinders are being sold in the market. A total of six machines, nozals, and weighing machines were also seized. Significantly, closed-circuit TV cameras were also installed in the godown.

Box

5 accused arrested

Police arrested the four accused-Javed Khan Zafar Khan, Farhan Farooq Khan Bagwan, Syed Farhan Syed Azar (Baijipura) and Arbaz Patel Rahim Patel (Naregaon) while the main accused Sadiq Syed MirAli Syed (Kamlapur) has been at large. He was already booked in some cases. After action every time, Sadiq starts the business at a new place in some days. He is engaged in illegal gas refiling business as he was hand in glove with gas-distributing agencies.

Police constable Prakash Gore lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station. A case was registered against the accused on the basis of his complaint.