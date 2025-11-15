Illegal gas refilling racket busted in two homes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj Police on Saturday raided two houses where illegal and hazardous gas refilling operations were being run. Acting on verified information, police searched a home in Madhuban Colony on Kamalapur Road and another in Sathe Nagar, seizing cylinders, refilling pumps and other equipment worth a total of over Rs 1.16 lakhs. Both house owners now face cases under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Rs 98,000 seized in Madhuban Colony

Police constable sudhir hanumantarao kamble led the raid at Plot No. 46, Madhuban Colony. The team found multiple filled and empty cylinders of different companies, a Sony DX motor pump, pipes, regulators, a weighing scale and refilling tools. Police seized material worth Rs 98,050 from house owner govind sheshrav bhagat.

Rs 18,650 worth items found in Sathe nagar

In another operation, police constable vijay babanrao pimpale raided a house in Sathe Nagar following a tip-off. The team recovered small cylinders, empty tanks, a refilling motor, an electronic weighing scale, pipes and regulators. Goods worth Rs 18,650 were seized from house owner rasul alias firoz jahangir sayyed. Police said investigations are underway and added that similar crackdowns will continue to curb unsafe gas refilling activities in residential areas.