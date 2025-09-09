Illegal guides rampant in tourist capital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourism capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is once again in the news due to the growing menace of unlicensed tourist guides. Without licenses or ID cards, they chase after visitors and tourists at the monuments. Many tourists end up approaching these ‘so-called’ guides, who are in the business without any police verifications. Considering the risk to tourists, a demand is being made to take strict action against such illegal professionals.

At major tourist sites in the district such as world heritage Ellora and Ajanta Caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara, and the Aurangabad caves, these illegal guides are found moving freely. Their number is estimated to be around 40–50. In contrast, recognised guides are selected by the union Ministry of Tourism through exams and training, and they serve as cultural ambassadors. Hence the presence of unlicensed or non-qualified guides tarnishes the reputation of the city as a tourist destination, hence the demand for enforcement action.

Tourists should check ID and license

“Tourists must ask guides to show their ID and license before assuming they are recognised by the Department of Indiatourism. Approved guides carry a chart mentioning fees based on the number of tourists. Payment should be made according to this chart. In the district, there are about 50 recognized guides, but nearly 30–40 illegal guides operate around tourist spots,” says Bharat Joshi, the president of Guide Welfare Association.

‘That man is not a guide, he’s a fraud’

The vice-president of Tourist Guide Federation of India, Dr Subhash Jadhav said, “The person arrested by police in a robbery case is not a tourist guide but a fraud. Police should check whether he has a valid license. He should not be granted bail. Several so-called guides roam the district freely without any fear.”

An illegal guide, not one of us

“We present India’s culture to tourists from all over the world. Even ambassadors of foreign countries treat us with respect. The man caught by police is an unlicensed guide. There are many such imposters, and tourists must stay alert,” said Rahul Nikam, president of Ajanta Guide Association.