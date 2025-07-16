Illegal liquor racket busted in Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police raided a tin shed in Gangotri Park, Wadgaon Kolhati, around 7.45 pm on Tuesday.

Police arrest two men for selling country-made liquor without a license. Acting on a tip-off received during routine patrolling near Jai Malhar Chowk, a team found Rajdeep Laxman Thakur and Lakhan Ravan Gaikwad selling liquor from a shed owned by Yogesh Hajbe. Under the direction of crime branch officials and in the presence of panch witnesses, police seized nine boxes of Bhingri Santra brand liquor each box containing 48 bottles (180 ml, Rs 80 each) totaling Rs 34,560. One bottle was sent for chemical analysis. A case has been registered, and the raid was led by police sub-inspector Sandeep Shinde.