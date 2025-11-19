Illegal mining in industrial estates: Collector orders criminal action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District collector Deelip Swami on Wednesday ordered departments to take criminal action against those illegally extracting minor minerals from industrial estates or obstructing industrial projects.

Officials said individuals are digging out minor minerals from plots meant for industries and blocking construction work. In response, the collector held a joint meeting at the district collectorate’s planning hall with industry associations, entrepreneurs, licensed excavators, quarry owners, MIDC, Auric industrial area, and District Industries Centre officials. Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, Auric Arun Dubey, MIDC regional officer Amit Bhamre, executive engineer Giri, PWD executive engineer S. K. Chavan, district mining officer Dinesh Zhample, deputy engineer Rajesh Chavan, Massia vice-president Rahul Mogle, and Manish Agrawal were present. Entrepreneurs complained that illegal excavators are removing minerals from industrial plots and selling murum, gravel and stone at high rates. Swami said the administration will blacklist such excavators, cancel their licences, and file criminal cases against those creating hurdles for industries.