Illegal plotting in drain busted; AMC crushes cement pipes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Gajanagar, Harsul, land mafias laid cement pipes in a natural drain to illegally plot and sell land. Acting swiftly, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) removed and crushed 12 large pipes on Wednesday, restoring the nala’s flow.

Following Administrator G. Shreekanth’s orders, Encroachment Officer Santosh Wahule led the surprise operation. The violators were fined Rs 10,000. Present during the operation were Assistant Commissioner Ashok Giri, Building Inspector Ashwini Kothalkar, Ravindra Desai, and Pramod Jadhav from the Nagrik Mitra squad.