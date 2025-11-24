Illegal plotting surges in Jogeshwari–Ranjangaon, authorities urged to act

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Illegal plotting is spreading rapidly in the Jogeshwari and Ranjangaon areas. Sellers are buying farmland and dividing it into plots for sale without following any rules. Local residents say authorities are ignoring the problem. Many plots lack basic facilities like roads, drainage, water supply, and open spaces, yet they are being sold to buyers.

In Group 138 on Jogeshwari–Ramarai Road, illegal plotting has drawn particular attention. Roads are only 15–18 feet wide, and no open spaces have been reserved, violating basic plotting rules. Residents demand urgent action to prevent future problems. Illegal plotters are targeting low-income and migrant workers by promising low prices, full facilities, and quick development. In reality, buyers face risks due to missing infrastructure, broken rules, and absence of legal documents, putting their hard-earned money in jeopardy. "We have received complaints about unauthorized plotting in Group 138, Jogeshwari. We will issue notices within two days. Anyone with proper documents should present them to the Gram Panchayat immediately," said Swapnil Gharmode, Gram Panchayat Officer. District vice president . Krishna Lohkare of National Youth Congress added that none of the plot sellers in the area have RERA approval. A formal complaint will soon be filed with RERA. Despite lacking permits, sellers continue to advertise plots, showing how widespread illegal plotting has become.