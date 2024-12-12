Illegal sand transport: Trio booked in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj police booked a truck driver, owner and buyer for illegal sand transportation on Thursday.

Police found five brass of sand piled near the Waluj police station, obstructing traffic on the Ahliyanagar highway. Social media photos of the activity triggered the police action.

The truck driver has been identified as Kishor Pandit Jadhav (32, Murmi, Gangapur) admitted to offloading the sand without a permit. Police identified the truck, registered as (MH-20-BH-6711) and traced its owner, Santosh Argade (33, Bakwalnagar, Waluj). Argade confirmed selling the sand to Pritamsingh Rajput (36, Waluj). Police seized the truck worth Rs 15 lakh and the sand valued at Rs 20,000, totalling Rs 15.2 lakh. They registered a case against the three for illegal transportation.

Crime Branch Action

Two days earlier, the Crime Branch intercepted two trucks transporting sand illegally in the Waluj area. The discovery of sand near the police station has stirred public debate.