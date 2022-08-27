Illicit liquor worth Rs 63L seized on Paithan - Aurangabad Road

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

State excise department officers seized illicit liquor being brought in the city for illegal sale on Paithan - Aurangabad Road on Friday night. Three persons have been arrested and liquor worth Rs 63 lakh has been seized, informed inspector Shahji Shinde.

The residents had complained to Aurangabad Rural Police SP Manish Kalwaniya that illicit liquor is being sold at various hotels and Dhabas on Paithan - Aurangabad Road.

On Friday, inspector Shinde received the information about illicit liquor and a team of state excise officer conducted a raid Vitthalnagar, Jajunagar and Isarwadi and seized 30 boxes containing bottles of 180 ml capacity. The accused Prakash Kakasaheb Sable (27, Raurak Ankush Muley (23). During interrogation, they told that they purchased these boxes from a Ashok Leyland Truck (MH20 DE 7325) parked at Paithan - Aurangabad Road.

On this basis, the team rushed to the spot and take the truck in custody. This truck was sent from United Spirits Ltd, Chkalthana and was going via Ahmednagar to Kolhapur. However, this truck was found in Isarwadi Shivar.

In the truck, there were 720 boxes of liquor. The driver Kakasaheb Sable (24, Isarwadi, Paithan) had sold 30 boxes directly. Hence, Prakash Sable, Vikas Sable and Raunak Muley were arrested. The department seized the truck, liquor, all worth Rs 63 lakh.

The action was executed under the guidance of commissioner Kantilal Umap, director Sunil Chavan, deputy commissioner Pradeep Pawar, superintendent Santosh Zagde by PI Shahji Shinde, S K Waghmare, Subhash Gunjale, Navnath Ghuge, Rahul Bankar and Harshal Bari.