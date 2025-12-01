IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch earns national honour at Ahmedabad convention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch has achieved national recognition, receiving a special award at the Indian Medical Association’s national convention held in Ahmedabad. The honour was presented by national president of the IMA, Dr Dilip Bhanushali acknowledging the branch’s exceptional contributions under the leadership of president Dr Anupam Takalkar. The award, given to only a select few branches across India, is regarded as a prestigious distinction beyond regular recognitions.

Dr Anupam Takakkar's capable and inclusive leadership was praised for strengthening organisational culture and establishing a strong connection between the ima and society. During his tenure, the branch focused on protecting doctors’ rights, professional dignity, and medical ethics, while also prioritising rural healthcare, women and child health, and public awareness. initiatives such as ‘IMA saathi’, ‘IMA Connect’, and ‘aao gaon chale’ received national appreciation for their impact and execution.

The event, held in the esteemed presence of home minister government of India, Amit Shah , chief minister, Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, president, icc, Jayesh Shah and speaker, gujarat legislative assembly, Shankar Chaudhary marked a historic moment for the branch.

Dr Takalkar dedicated the award to all members, extending gratitude to Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Datta Kadam, Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Kuldeep Singh Raul, Dr P M Darak, Dr Devdatt Palnitkar, Dr Ujwala Dahifale, Dr Shivaji Pole, Dr Kedar Sane, Dr Asavari Takalkar and other team members for their support.

President of the IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch, Dr Anupam Takalkar, being honoured with a National award by IMA national president Dr Dilip Bhanushali during the Indian Medical Association’s national convention held in Ahmedabad.