IMA extends helping hand to flood-affected families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) conducted a health check-up camp and distributed grain packets in the flood-affected areas of Paithan on Tuesday.

A total of 110 grain packets were distributed. The health camp aimed to provide medical services for post-flood illnesses, including infectious and skin-related diseases. Patients were examined and given necessary medicines.

The camp saw the participation of IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar, Secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, Dr. Shahaji Taur, Dr. Nisha Taur, Dr. Raghavendra Chakurkar, and Dr. Urmila Chakurkar, among others.

Photo: IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar and Secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas distributing grain packets in the flood-affected areas of Paithan.