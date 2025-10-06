IMA health camp for female sanitation workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Tuesday, 30th September, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organized a health check-up camp for female sanitation workers under its “Jagar Stri Shakticha” initiative at IMA Hall, Samarthnagar, complementing programs like Aao Gaon Chale and IMA Connect. The camp provided free medical services, including general health, dermatology, orthopedics, gynecology, and blood tests.

IMA President Dr. Anupam Takalkar said, “Cleanliness is vital for healthy living. Equally important is the health of women who maintain this cleanliness. Under the Jagar Stri Shakticha initiative and the government’s Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar program, IMA organized this camp for sanitation workers. Providing healthcare to every section of society is our social responsibility.”

Doctors Yogesh Lakkas, Gitesh Dalvi, Pratima Bhale, Asawaree Takalkar, Parikshit Satpute, Leena Soni, Ishrat Barudwala, and Ashwini Singoo coordinated and participated. Special thanks to Dr. Paras Mandlecha and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, including Commissioner G. Sreekanth, for their support.