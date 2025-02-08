IMA holds lecture for medicos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In memory of the late freedom fighter Rajkunwarji Kabra, the Women Doctor’s Wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has organised a lecture for young students. The lecture will be held at the Rajasthani Boys' Hostel (Khadkeshwar) on February 10 at 8 pm. Senior dentists Dr Sunita Doibale and Manjiri Vishnu Wazhe will guide the students on "Friendship with the Body and Mind." Women wing’s president Dr. Ujwala Zanwar and secretary Dr. Urmila Chakurkar have invited the students to attend the event in large numbers.