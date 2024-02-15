IMA takes aim at suicides with dedicated task force for medical students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major step towards addressing mental health concerns among medical students, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch established a dedicated task force for suicide prevention. This initiative highlights the branch's commitment to student well-being and aims to tackle the rising number of suicide cases within the medical community.

The task force comprises experienced psychiatrists who will provide counseling support to students facing emotional or academic struggles. Their expertise and dedication are expected to make a significant impact on student mental health.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr Yashwant Gade, president, and Dr Anupam Takalkar, secretary of IMA. A poster with contact details of task force members was placed in hostels and libraries for easy access.

Furthermore, an interactive panel discussion on depression and suicide prevention was organized for first-year MBBS students. The session, inaugurated by GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, featured esteemed doctors who interacted with students in a friendly manner, offering guidance and support.

Dr Syeda Afroz, Dr Shubha Zavar, Dr Shilpa Asegaonkar, Dr Sangita Shinde were felicitated for their important help in organising the event.