Image of freedom fighter in Marathwada Muktisangram Sangrahalaya

An image of freedom fighter Aminuddin Zamiruddin Khan was placed in Marathwada Muktisangram Sangrahalaya at Siddharth Garden, in presence of the dignitaries, today.

Former mayor Nadkumar Ghodele placed the image and also paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter. Former corporator Abdul Navid was present on the occasion.

The sons of freedom fighter, Asifuddin Khan, Arifuddin Khan, Yusufuddin Khan, Altaf Khan, Hanif Khan and Saif Khan along with friends and family members including Mirza Abbas, Anwar Azam Mansuri, Imran Zafar Khan, Bablu Khan, Anis Ahmed Shaikh, Baban, Umar Ajaz, Tausif Parvez , Junaid Mirza, Kaif Khan, Uzef Khan, Naveed Mirza, Hasnain Mirza and others were present on the occasion.