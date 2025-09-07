Immersion of 1.43 lakh Ganpati idols in the citySmooth arrangements, thanks to facilities provided by Municipal Corporation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, a total of 1,43,794 idols of Ganpati were immersed in the city. This included 1,10,301 small idols and 33,493 large idols. Devotees faced no inconvenience due to the facilities provided by the Municipal Corporation.

The civic body’s Mechanical Department had set up 41 idol collection centers, where a total of 29,225 idols were collected. Of these, 24,935 idols were immersed, while 4,290 idols were donated by devotees. Under the initiative of Administrator G. Sreekanth, an artificial pond was created at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, N-6, which was well-received by citizens. The facilities and arrangements made by the corporation were appreciated by public representatives, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, and citizens alike.

10,000 idols immersed through conveyor belt system

A major attraction this year was the conveyor belt system set up by the Mechanical Department at Satara–Devlai Lake, through which nearly 10,000 devotees immersed their idols. To support the immersion activities, the Electrical Department arranged temporary lighting in 22 immersion wells across zones with the help of generators.

Cleanliness and safety measures

This year, the state government declared Ganeshotsav as a state festival, prompting the corporation to undertake extensive cleanliness awareness drives. During the 10 days of festivities, 55 programs were organized at different locations. The initiative “Swachhatachi Wari Bappachya Dari” (Cleanliness Drive at Bappa’s Doorstep) received a positive response. About 10,000 bags of organic fertilizer were distributed.

For security, drinking water facilities and CCTV surveillance were arranged at immersion wells and artificial ponds by the Municipal IT Department. A total of 20 immersion sites within the corporation limits were covered with CCTV cameras.

Emergency medical response

Ambulances were deployed along the immersion routes and sites. A total of 207 personnel participated, including 40 medical officers and 167 paramedical staff across 20 teams. During the processions, two devotees fell ill and were immediately rushed by ambulance to the Government Medical College and Civil Hospital, where they were treated and discharged. Their condition is now stable.