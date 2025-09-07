Immersion of idols in Garkheda amid Dhol-tasha and band troupes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With disciplined performances by band troupes, dhol ensembles, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, the immersion of thousands of household Ganesh idols from the Garkheda area took place on Saturday at the well in Shivajinagar.

From Saturday afternoon, various public Ganesh mandals bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with music and festivities. Even after midnight, when instrumental music was stopped at 12 as per rules, queues of public Ganesh mandals awaiting immersion continued at Shivajinagar. On the concluding day of the festival, devotees gave an emotional farewell to Ganaraya.

For household idols from Garkheda, an artificial pond had been created at Vijaynagar, where thousands of idols were immersed. However, many devotees preferred to continue the tradition of immersing idols at the municipal well in Shivajinagar instead of using the pond. This year, all public Ganesh mandals chose to forgo DJs and instead bid farewell to Bappa with dhol troupes, lezim groups, cymbals, drums, and devotional songs.

Queues continued even after midnight

According to government regulations, instrumental music was stopped at midnight. At that time, 17 public Ganesh mandals were still lined up on the immersion route near the Shivajinagar well. Even in silence, the devotees bid farewell with chants of Ganaraya’s name.

19-Foot idol by Jijamata Mandal draws attention

The Jijamata Public Ganesh Mandal at Shivajinagar had installed a 19-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh this year. This marked the 26th year of the mandal, founded by District Chief of Shinde Sena, Rajendra Janjal. The mandal’s office bearers bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with a procession accompanied by band and dhol troupes.

Immersion route covered in Gulal

From different localities of the Garkheda area, processions of Ganesh idols were taken out. Devotees showered idols and dhol troupes with gulal (colored powder) and flowers. The immersion route at Shivajinagar was completely covered in gulal.