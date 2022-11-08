Imp projects moving to other state owing to unconstitutional government

Aurangabad:

Former minister Aditya Thackeray said that because of the rebel government in the state the important projects are moving outside Maharashtra. He was addressing the Janakrosh Melava organised by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar on Tuesday.

Varun Sardesai, Vinod Ghosalkar, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Uday Singh Rajput, district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, tehsil chief Balasaheb Gaikwad, Nandkumar Ghodele and others were present on the occasion.

Thackeray said, “Due to the formation of unconstitutional government in the state, the important projects are going on in the other states.” Our state is facing pathetic conditions due to the ambition of one demon personality (he said without saying the name of the CM).

Deputy district chief Bappa Dalvi, former sarpanch Sachin Garad, Sagar Shinde, Vijay Sarkate, Dattatray Warpe, Meera Patil, Anita Daharia and others were present on the occasion.

Helpless deputy CM

Devendra Fadnavis is a helpless deputy chief minister. One of the state's ministers makes an objectionable statement against a woman and the home minister instead of taking action against the minister is shielding him. The law and order situation in the state is in danger due to the ministers in Khoke Sarkar. I am surprised by the silence of the deputy CM.

Aditya said that the public will teach a lesson to those uttering objectionable remarks against MP Supriya Sule or any other women.