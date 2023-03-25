Impart constitutionally assured social, economic, political justice

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Judicial system is not for judges and lawyers but for the common people. Hence, the judges and lawyers should impart social, economic, and political justice assured by the constitution to the people”, opined Supreme Court (SC) judge Bhushan Gawai. Out of the lawyers' chanbers constructed in the Aurangabad division bench premises, 270 chambers of the first phase were dedicated to the public by Justice Gawai on Saturday. Justice Abhay Oak and Justice Dipankar Dutta were present. The acting chief justice of Bombay High Court Justice Sanjay Gangapurwal and Karnataka High Court chief justice Prasanna Varale, Aurangabad division bench administrative Justice Ravindra Ghuge, union government’s additional solicitor general Anil Singh, Retired chief justice Mohit Shah and Rajasthan High Court retired chief justice Sambhaji Shinde were also present.

Justice Gawai further said, most of the lawyers in this premises have come from a rural background. As the new lawyers do not have offices, they have to work from home. Out of the total 510 chambers, 270 have been distributed. It will help them and the clients. The lawyers should install the cyber line and use the references of the decision of the Supreme Court and High Court to gain justice for the clients in less time and money through ‘E-filing’.

Justice Dutta, Justice Gangapurwala, Justice Varale, Justice Ghuge, and senior counsel R N Dhorde also spoke on the occasion. The president of the High Court Bar Association Nitin Chaudhary welcomed the dignitaries. Renowned interviewer Sudhir Gadgil conducted the proceedings of the function while secretary Suhas Urgunde proposed a vote of thanks. All judges of the division bench and lawyers were present.