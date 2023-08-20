Implementation of NEP begins at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented at MIT in the current academic year. The welcome ceremony of newly admitted students of the B Tech course was held on Saturday.

Dr Yadnadeo Kawade presided over the function while director general Dr Munish Sharma, director Dr Santosh Bhosale were present. Dr Rashmi Borikar addressed and counselled the students through ‘Love You Zindagi’ after the introductory speech of Dr Bhosale.

Gajanan Saraf gave a demonstration of ‘Power Yoga’ while psychologists and mind trainer Amol Talekar guided on mindpower while Corporate Trainer Jai Gehlot conducted IQ test of students.

Dr Prashant Ambad shed light on curriculum while Dr Ganesh Samble on autonomy in the international examination system. Dr Aziz Syed guided on quality assurance while Sandeep Pankar on career opportunities. Registrar Sachin Lomte explained ‘Lifestyle Engineering.’

Gauri Doiphode, Khushi Gaikwad, Lisha Mehta, Senha Padi and Yashwant Bhosale conducted the proceedings of the programme.