Important guidance for the bright future of your children in the seminar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Parents always wish that their children should be intelligent in studies, achieve great success in every exam, and that their confidence should increase. With such dreams in their hearts for their child’s bright future, parents are constantly striving and exploring many available options. Considering this concern of parents, Lokmat Campus Club and Brain Mastery have jointly organized a free seminar on Sunday, 9th November, at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Osmanpura, in two sessions, one at 3 pm and another at 7 pm . This seminar will be conducted by Spiritual Business and Life Coach Dr. B. G. Patil, who will guide participants in his experiential style.

For this, students must register their names. In the programme, students will be taught techniques to increase their interest in studies, how to improve concentration and self-confidence, and how to grasp any subject three times faster. Information about some amazing techniques that can increase the average percentage by 10 to 15 percent will be given. Students from Class 3 to Class 10 and their parents can participate in this seminar. The seminar is completely free for students and parents, and they can attend either of the two sessions; however, for this, students must register their names. To register, it is necessary to scan the given QR code and fill out the Google Form. Therefore, all school students in the city and their parents are requested by the organizers to take advantage of this free seminar.

For more information, contact:

9529559483 | 9823144125 | 7709890723