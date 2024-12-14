Imposter cops dupe elderly man

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two imposters posing as police officers duped a 75-year-old man of gold worth Rs 1.16 lakh on Wednesday afternoon at Sawangi Bypass Road. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Vijaysingh Singal(Chikalthana), the incident occurred around 3 pm near hindustan crane garage at Cambridge Chowk on Sawangi Bypass. Two unidentified individuals approached him on a two-wheeler, claiming to be police officers. They advised him to wrap his gold chain in a handkerchief for safekeeping. Under the pretext of helping him, they skillfully stole the gold chain worth Rs 1.16 lakh and fled the scene.