Imposter cops dupe elderly man
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2024 11:50 PM2024-12-14T23:50:07+5:302024-12-14T23:50:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Two imposters posing as police officers duped a 75-year-old man of gold worth Rs 1.16 lakh on Wednesday afternoon at Sawangi Bypass Road. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station.
According to the complaint lodged by Vijaysingh Singal(Chikalthana), the incident occurred around 3 pm near hindustan crane garage at Cambridge Chowk on Sawangi Bypass. Two unidentified individuals approached him on a two-wheeler, claiming to be police officers. They advised him to wrap his gold chain in a handkerchief for safekeeping. Under the pretext of helping him, they skillfully stole the gold chain worth Rs 1.16 lakh and fled the scene.