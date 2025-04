Imran gets Ph D in Commerce

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Imran Ismail Shaikh in Commerce. He submitted his thesis on "Religiosity Among Muslim Consumers and Its Impact on Consumer Buying Behavior Towards Food Products in Maharashtra" under the guidance of Dr Manik Waghmare, research guide and faculty from Asaramji Bhandwaldar College, Deogaon Rangari.