Imtiaz Jaleel loses temper in press conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting for the Assembly elections has concluded, and now the entire Maharashtra is impatiently waiting for the results. However, the accusations and counter-accusations are still ongoing. On Thursday, AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel held a press conference and accused the BJP candidate of distributing money. But during the press conference, chaos erupted. An incident occurred where a young man was pushed and manhandled, leading to confusion and disorder.

Imtiaz Jaleel accused BJP candidate Atul Save of distributing money. However, a YouTuber posed a counter-question to Jaleel, which made him very angry. He alleged that the YouTuber had taken money from Atul Save and had come to the press conference for that reason. Following this, Jaleel's supporters physically pushed the YouTuber out of the press conference.