In-laws harass woman for her caste difference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police have registered a case of atrocity, exploitation, and beating against hubby Shahid Habib Shaikh (29, Misarwadi) on Friday. The accused had tied a false nuptial knot with the girl of another caste and after a few months kicked her out of the house.

The 29-year-old Neha (name changed) was working in a prominent shopping mall in the city from 2021 to 2022. She was introduced to Shahid at her workplace. In January 2022, Shahid proposed to the girl for marriage, but Neha turned down her proposal saying that the caste of both of them is different. However, Shahid expressed his deep love for her and said that the difference in religion is of the least importance to him and assured her of living happily in life. After a few days, Shahid took her to his house and introduced Neha to his sister-in-law and sisters. The family members also assured her of extending support to her in leading a happy marital life. The duo married at a small function organised in the house. Later on, Shahid rented a house for Neha in N-7 Cidco.

Ironically, after a few days, Shahid started avoiding Neha and even reduced conversing with her. Neha objected to the change in his attitude and behaviour. The couple started quarreling with each other. He started beating and forcibly exploiting her. Neha then went to Shahid’s Misarwadi house, but his family members refused to accept her saying she was from a different caste.

Neha then complained to the Cidco police station. Shahid disappeared as soon as he learned that a case had been registered against him. The assistant police commissioner Dr Ranjit Patil is investigating the case.