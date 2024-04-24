In show of strength, Jaleel files his papers

Lokmat News Network

In a show of strength, sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Syed Imtiaz Jaleel filed his nomination papers, on Wednesday afternoon.

His nomination rally started after paying floral tribute to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate around 12.30 pm. For the first time, citizens witnessed flags of different colours being carried during his rally. Victims of the Adarsh Credit Cooperative Bank scam also participated in the rally in large numbers.

Earlier, Jaleel went to Kranti Chowk and paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. From there, he reached Bhadkal Gate. Braving the rising temperature, supporters started gathering at Bhadkal Gate since 11 am. AIMIM corporators, along with their followers and well-wishers, reached the venue in large numbers. Several activists wearing Gandhian caps and scarves with ‘Mi Imtiaz Jaleel’ written on them had already been there. A mini-size cutout of the AIMIM election symbol (kite) and banners in the form of flags with photographs of the candidate were also displayed.

Participants were holding different flags, including tri-colour. The rally started from Bhadkal Gate with the candidate standing in an open jeep and waving at people and also reminding them about his kite symbol through a huge cutout.