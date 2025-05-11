Inactive police stations finally hit the streets

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In response to sharp criticism from Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat regarding the rising incidents of hooliganism and theft in the city, police officers who had long remained confined to their offices finally took action late Saturday night. After several months of inactivity, Station House Officers (SHOs) and their teams conducted a combing operation targeting known criminals. According to the police, they checked 250 offenders overnight, but it remains uncertain whether this will effectively curb crimes like theft and robbery.

The Minister’s criticism came during a review meeting at the CP’s office on Friday evening, where he expressed concern over increasing criminal activities, including housebreaks and vehicle thefts, and criticized the lack of a visible police presence. Responding to the feedback, CP instructed a large-scale combing operation involving two DCP, five ACP, 21 PI, 96 PSI, and around 400 constables. This operation covered all 17 police station limits, checking 311 offenders, although many were later released. An additional 250 offenders were not found at their residences during the drive.

Crime branch and detection teams largely inactive

The Crime Branch, a critical unit for managing criminal activities, has reportedly been inactive for over a year. Similarly, the Detection Branch (DB) teams at individual police stations, once considered equally effective, have also lost their operational efficiency. While these branches were once regularly reviewed by senior officers, this oversight has dwindled, leading to an increase in criminal activity.

Crime branch faces setback

The Crime Branch has also faced significant setbacks, with several serious cases, including murders, kidnappings, and organized crime, still unresolved. Notably, two murder cases from 2021 and 2022 one from Mukundwadi and the other from Vedantnagar remain without updates. Additionally, an investment fraud case from 2022 is still pending in court. As of January 2025, more than 40 cases are under investigation. The Crime Branch has stated that measures are being taken to expedite investigations and improve the disposal rate, with actions tailored to each case's nature.

Lack of leadership and accountability

Several newly appointed police inspectors and assistant inspectors have shown little interest in their duties. Many prefer to stay in their office cabins rather than actively work on the streets. Despite a rise in robberies, thefts, and break-ins, senior officers have largely neglected these concerns. Some Deputy and Assistant Commissioners, reportedly focused on transfers, have distanced themselves from taking responsibility, further eroding the effectiveness of the police force. As a result, station in-charges and their subordinates are left unchecked, allowing criminals and illegal businesses to thrive.

Photo Caption: Police officials with offenders brought to the station during Saturday night’s combing operation.