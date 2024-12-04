Inauguration of ‘IPD’ at GMCH Super Speciality

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The much-awaited inauguration of the In-Patient Department (IPD) at the Super Speciality in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) finally took place on Tuesday. Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre inaugurated the hospital's ward during the ceremony.

Doctors and nurses had already been appointed for the Super Speciality Hospital. However, the fourth-grade staff had not been appointed yet. Recently, 86 contractual employees were appointed which resolved the issue and paved the way for starting the In-Patient Department. The hospital has now opened its wards and ICUs and started admitting patients for various surgeries. A 14-year-old boy underwent heart surgery and is currently being treated in the ICU on Tuesday. Additionally, two patients requiring plastic surgery have been admitted to the ward.

----------------------------(BOX)---------------------------------------

Specialities available at the GMCH Super Speciality

The GMCH Super Speciality offers advanced treatment in eight key medical disciplines:

Cardiology (Heart Diseases)

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Urology (Urinary Disorders)

Uro Surgery (Urological Surgery)

Neurology (Nervous System Disorders)

Neurosurgery (Brain and Nerve Surgery)

Neonatology (Care for Newborns)

Plastic Surgery