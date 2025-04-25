Inauguration of Jain heritage art exhibition by tirtha Rakshini Mahasabha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Jain Heritage Art Exhibition was inaugurated at the Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Temple in Raja Bazaar, marking the 4th death anniversary of Nirmal Kumar Sethi, former National President of the Shri Bharatvarshiya Digambar Jain Mahasabha on 27th April. The day also celebrated Jain Heritage Day across India.

The exhibition was launched by social activists Santosh Kasliwal and Shobhabai Kasliwal, with Mahavir Patni, president of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, presiding over the event. It began with a traditional Manglacharan prayer by Rupali Papdiwal, followed by lamp lighting and floral tributes to Nirmal Kumar Ji Sethi. President Vardhman Pande Tirtha Rakshini’s and Dharma Sanvardhani’s chairman Devendra Kala welcomed the guests. Mahavir Thole, general secretary of Tirtha Rakshini, spoke about Sethi’s contributions and the importance of Jain heritage, while Vardhman Pande and Mahavir Patni highlighted the significance of Jain Heritage Day. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Devendra Kala and was conducted by Archaeology Coordinator Ajit Lohade. The exhibition will remain open to the public until 27th April at the Raja Bazaar Jain Temple and Devnandi Sabhagruh.Special guests included Dr. Prakash Papdiwal, Manik Gangwal, Mahavir Sethi, DB Pahade, Prakash Ajmera, and many others. The event was made successful with the efforts of Mani Lohade, Paras Lohade, Ashish Lohade, and Suresh Gurav. A tribute ceremony for Nirmal Kumar Sethi will also be held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai on 26th April.