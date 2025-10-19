Inauguration of new autoclave machine at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new autoclave machine in the Orthopedics Department of GMCH was inaugurated on Saturday by the dean , Dr. Shivaji Sukre. The event was attended by head of orthopedics, Dr. M. B. Lingayat, along with Dr. Muqtadir Ansari, Dr. Anil Dhule, Dr. N. K. Kapahatiya, Dr. Prabha Khaire, and Dr. Gayatri Tadvalkar.

The new machine will make the sterilization process of surgical instruments faster, safer, and more efficient, improving operational readiness for surgeries.