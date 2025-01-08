Inauguration of 'Super Specialty' hospital soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of the Government Cancer Hospital, the Super Specialty Hospital at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and the Rs 43 crore project under the 'EWS' (Economically Weaker Section) will be held on January 19. The event will take place in the presence of the union Minister of Medical Education, said the GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre.