Inauguration of the International Conference ‘Physicon 2025’ at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The two-day international conference “MGM Physicon 2025” began on Saturday at Rukmini Auditorium. It was inaugurated by Minister for Other Backward Classes Welfare Atul Save and is jointly organized by the MGM School of Physiotherapy and the MGM Institute of Physiotherapy. The event is based on the theme “Empowering Movement.”

The inauguration was attended by Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences Dr. Shashank Dalvi , Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Dr. Vilas Sapkal , Joint Director of SEARCH Dr. Anand Bang, Medical Superintendent Dr. Aparna Kakkad, and Convenor Dr. Prerna Dalvi.

Experts from across the world including from Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), as well as from New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gadchiroli, and Karnataka are participating in the conference to share new insights in physiotherapy. Key sessions include “Clinical Applications of Positional Release in Cervical and Upper Limb Dysfunctions” by Professor Dr. Kapil Garg, and “On-Field Sports Injury Management” by Professor Dr. Ashwin Kshirsagar.

The conference, being held on October 11 and 12, focuses on exploring new directions in physiotherapy science aimed at restoring and strengthening human movement.

“Due to decreased physical activity and the increasing tendency to remain seated, various lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise. If we wish to improve movement, it is essential to empower it. With this objective, the ‘Empowering Movement’ conference is being organized,” said Joint Director of SEARCH Dr. Anand Bang during the press conference.