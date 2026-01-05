Inauguration of Wadkar Guruji open stage at Abhinav Intl School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior sociologist, author and chief guest Dr D D Kachole inaugurated Shivaikya Manmathswami Wadkar (Guruji) Open Stage on the premises of Abhinav International School, recently. Gangadhar More was the guest of honour.

Life journey of institution secretary Dr Vijay Wadkar was presented. Institute director Mansi Wadkar said that the newly inaugurated open stage would serve as a strong platform for educational, cultural, and intellectual activities. Principal Sanjivani Pawar also spoke. Vice-principal Vidya Kawade introduced Dr Kachole. Dr Kachole highlighted the role of education in social transformation. Rajshri Navpute proposed a vote of thanks.