Aurangabad, March 13:

Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti has demanded to the railway minister to include Marathwada in central railway instead of South Central Railway.

Several railway organisations had been demanding inclusion in CR for the past several years as SCR is not addressing the railway issues of the Marathwada region.

If Marathwada is included in the CR, there will be better coordination between the state government and the railway department. New trains can be started easily, the organisations claimed.

Railway expert Swanad Solanke said the railway department claims that the division of the railway zones is not done according to the state but for the convenience of the railway administration. In reality, the work is done as per the secretariats of the states. SCR headquarters are situated at Secunderabad and hence, the preference is given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but the Nanded division is completely ignored, he said.

President of the Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti Omprakash Varma said, Marathwada is connected to Mumbai. SCR is not considering the railway issues of the region. Hence, demand has been made to the railway minister to include Marathwada in CR.