Include the names of 57 members in the final voter list

Aurangabad, March 25:

The names of 57 members of various multi state co-operative societies that were inadvertently excluded from the voter list of Dhanora (Motya) in Parbhani district should be included in the final voter list of the constituency before the polling programme is announced, ordered Justice Nitin B Suryawanshi of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

The program to finalize the primary voter list of Dhanora (Motya) of various multi state co-operative societies was announced by the district deputy registrar of co-operative societies. Objections were also invited. Accordingly, petitioner Baliram Honaji Dakore and other members had applied for inclusion of their names in the constituency. It was rejected by the district co-operative election officer. Hence they filed a petition through adv Shahaji Ghatole. As per the petition, the assistant registrar of co-operative societies at Purna informed the district deputy registrar that the petitioners are indebted members of the society. They have also repaid the loan from the society from time to time. Their names are in the Kisan credit card loan register. During the hearing the court said that in view of the petition, as well as the fact that the election program has not been announced yet, the members should not be troubled by the inadvertent mistake of the government employees. In such an extraordinary situation, the bench observed that the only solution was to direct the names of the petitioners to be included in the final voter list.