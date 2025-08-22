Inclusion of villages in six Zilla Parishad groups after objections; Final ward structure decided based on movements in four talukas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After hearing objections regarding the draft plan of Zilla Parishad (ZP) groups and Gram Panchayat divisions, the administration has included certain villages in six groups.

In the final ward structure, Gondegaon group of Soygaon taluka and Naigaonwadi of Banoti group and Sutanda Gram Panchayat have been included. In Phulambri, Vadod Bazar group and Dhanora Bismillakhonwadi of Talegaon group have been added to Pal group and Jategaon group respectively. Similarly, Babhulgaon Khurd has been included in Babra group. In Vaijapur taluka, Vadjigav of Savandgaon group has been added to Jarul group. Villages Vanjargaon and Bhalgaon from Ghaygaon and Ladgaon groups have been added to Vanjargaon group. In Paithan taluka, Sonwadi Khurd village of Tandulwadi Gram Panchayat has been included in Navgaon group and Changatpuri group.

Objections received by the Divisional Commissioner included requests to rename groups, adjust based on population, change geographical boundaries considering natural limits, and address excess population in some groups. A hearing on 48 objections was conducted on August 6, and the report was sent to the District Collector. Villages have been reassigned to other groups considering 2011 population data and preparations for the 2025 elections, resulting in the alteration of several village boundaries.