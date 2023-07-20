Increase pc of eligible candidates in MPSC prelim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLC Satish Chavan demanded that the passing per cent of candidates in the preliminary combined-group-B examination of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) should be increased up to 20 per cent against the current 16 per cent. The MPSC preliminary examination was conducted on October 8, 2022, for the posts of STI, ASO and PSI.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, MLC Chavan stated that the result was declared with a delay of 10 months while the cut-off for the PSI posts has increased and only the top 16 per cent candidates were declared eligible for the main examination.

“In the previous combined examination, the top 22 per cent of candidates were declared eligible for the main. Hundreds of candidates were delcared ineligible by just 0.5 to 2.0 points. Considering the interest of youths, the per cent of eligible candidates should be increased,” he stated in the memorandum.