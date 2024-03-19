Incredible rise of an IPS daredevil: Nitin Bagate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Part-II

A: It is the most sensitive city, very volatile. Any minor issue can become serious immediately. However, this is not a communal city. People here love to stay in harmony but some anti-social elements spread hatred. The police response is always quick and we are ready to foil any attempt of mischief.

RAPID FIRE

Your USP: Very humble, courage to face any situation

Person you admire the most: Parents Dattatraya and Sunanda.

Stress buster for you: Long distance running

Favourite film: Sarfarosh

Favourite holiday destination: Sindhudurg

Favourite actor: Piyush Mishra

Advise to aspiring youngsters: Everybody should choose his/her own path. Concentrate on sports, fitness. Keep away from addictions.