Incredible rise of an IPS daredevil: Nitin Bagate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Part-II
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 08:15 PM2024-03-19T20:15:03+5:302024-03-19T20:15:03+5:30
A: It is the most sensitive city, very volatile. Any minor issue can become serious immediately. However, this is not a communal city. People here love to stay in harmony but some anti-social elements spread hatred. The police response is always quick and we are ready to foil any attempt of mischief.
RAPID FIRE
Your USP: Very humble, courage to face any situation
Person you admire the most: Parents Dattatraya and Sunanda.
Stress buster for you: Long distance running
Favourite film: Sarfarosh
Favourite holiday destination: Sindhudurg
Favourite actor: Piyush Mishra
Advise to aspiring youngsters: Everybody should choose his/her own path. Concentrate on sports, fitness. Keep away from addictions.