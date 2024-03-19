Incredible rise of an IPS daredevil: Nitin Bagate, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Yogesh Gole

He lived in a locality where many boys went astray at an early age, and saw no future after the 12th. In fact, gangs of boys would target school-going students, attacking them with blades or throwing injections at them for any flimsy reason. This did not deter him, but made him resolute and courageous, inculcating in him the habit of fighting injustice. Advancing one step a time, he entered the prestigious Indian Police Service. Meet dashing DCP (Zone-1) Nitin Bagate, who believes in leading from the front and is always keen to be at the spot of action.

Q: Tell us about your early journey.

A: As I told you, the environment around me was not conducive but there were some good boys, who had been engineers. Through them, I came to know about engineering and I did diploma in mechanical engineering from the Government Polytechnic, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after tenth. Though I secured a job, I could see that future would be monotonous, so I obtained a degree in mechanical engineering and again landed a good opportunity in R and D department of Lombardini India.

Q: How did you get into IIT?

A: During my graduation, one of the college students had got admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai in aeronautical engineering. I still remember he was given a rousing welcome amid beating of Dhol Tasha. That incident spurred me to be an IITian. Clearing Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, I obtained a master’s degree in mechanical design from the IIT Delhi.

Q: What made you turn to civil services?

A: While pursuing education in IIT, I came to know about the opportunities the civil services offer. I had secured a high paying job but one fine day, while I was making a PPT presentation, I typed my resignation, quit without telling anybody and came to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Shocked, my kin scolded me. I had to do something for earning livelihood while I studied for the civil services, so I started teaching at competitive examination centres. I was married and had a son also. I succeeded in the fourth attempt in 2017, the IPS being the first preference choice for me.

Q: What innovation you would like to see in policing?

A: Policing is done on the field, standing on the road. I should know on my computer, duty allocation of my staff and where they are at a particular time. Currently, there is no check on staff and finding their location can be a challenge. I intend to develop such a system.

Q: What is the most memorable experience working as an IPS officer?

A: There are many, but I can never forget the LPG tanker leak incident that took place on Jalna Road in February this year. It was as if I was seeing death in front of me. At 6.30 am, I was standing at the site of accident. I could see gas leaking from a broken valve, the second valve was self-locked and the third was intact. While the employees with the tanker put hose onto the leaking valve and take out the gas, I had to stand there. At about 9.30 am, I realised that anybody in the vicinity can light a match leading to explosion. So, we started evacuating the area. Me and my team were there till 6.30 pm when the crisis was finally overcome.

In Parbhani, a team comprising myself, 3 PIs and handful of constables was gheraoed by a mob of nearly 30,000 during the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act but we handled the crisis deftly.

Q: Looking back, how do you feel about leaving a corporate job and getting into IPS?

A: While I struggled in life, we only kept complaining, feeling that nobody was listening to us. Today, if somebody comes and complains to you, you go and take action. It’s question of justice and I am happy I can make a difference. Yes, the job is very demanding but when it comes to work, I go wherever I am wanted. It does not matter if I am ill or what the time is. I do not believe in work-life balance.