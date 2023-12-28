Inculcating life values needed for social health: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A person cannot progress with just external changes. But, there has to be a change in thinking. In today's materialistic era, it is necessary to inculcate life values in the youth to maintain social health,” asserted Dr Pramod Yeole, the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the one-day workshop organised at Mahatma Phule Hall, on Thursday by the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee of Bamu on the ‘Sexual Harassment Protection (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.’

Adv Nilima Kishore Sant (ex-president, District Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum), Madhuri Sakulkar (president, Bharatiya Stree Shakti Association), Management Council member Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Dr Anjali Rajbhoj (presiding officer) were the chief speakers.

Secretary of the committee Dr.Meera Maske was the guest of honour.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said society has progressed due to the advancement in information technology. “However, it is not only physical improvement, but it is necessary to progress mentally, said Dr Yeole. Dr Savita Bahirat conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Meera Maske proposed a vote of thanks. Committee members Dr Sanjay Kavade, Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan, adv Meenakshi Sangeet and others were present in the workshop.